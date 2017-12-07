Rajasthan: Man beaten with axe, burnt alive in alleged 'love jihad' case

RAJSAMAND: A Muslim man was burnt to death in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan in an alleged case of love jihad. The incident was recorded on camera by the accused himself.

In the video, the accused can be seen beating the victim and then setting him on fire. The video has since gone viral on social media.

A Special Investigation Team was on Thursday set up by the Rajasthan government to investigate the killing and to find out if there was any communal angle linked to it.

"It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case," Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said.

The victim has reportedly been identified as Mohammed Afrazul who is believed to have been a migrant from Malda in West Bengal. He was working as a labourer in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

The accused allegedly got a friend with him to record the video of the incident. The victim can be seen crying for help in the video even as the accused beats him with an axe and later burns him alive.