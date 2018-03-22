Rajasthan shocker: Minors stripped, paraded for 2 km for refusing to work

In a shocking incident, a group of minors were stripped naked and manhandled in Motavta village of Kolayat area in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The minors suffered the torture allegedly because they refused to work in fields.

According to the police, the perpetrators recorded video of the incident. An FIR has been lodged investigation has begun into the incident. Reports said that the minors were allegedly paraded for more than 2 km in broad daylight.

More details are awaited.