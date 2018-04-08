Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush join Tamil stars in Cauvery board protests

After Tamil Nadu actors Vijay and M Nassar, superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Dhanush also joined the protest over formation of Cauvery Management Board in Chennai on Sunday. It was a galaxy of Tamil stars that protested against alleged delay by the Centre over formation of the Cauvery Management Board on the directives of the Supreme Court for resolution of Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

#WATCH Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan take part in protest over demand for formation of #CauveryMangementBoard, in Chennai. Music composer Ilayaraja also present. pic.twitter.com/JhIxGxp1QO — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

There have been massive protests in the state over the formation of the board in Tamil Nadu, with even Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam joining the same. They went on a hunger strike on Tuesday last.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam sat on the hunger strike at 8 am on Tuesday and continued the same till 5 pm. They were joined by several party members while hundreds gathered to protest against Centre’s alleged inaction. In several districts too, junior ministers and other AIADMK leaders held protests.

The hearing of state government's contempt petition in Supreme Court over the issue is on April 9. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had said, "We understand Tamil Nadu's difficulty of not getting water. We will resolve the issue."

On February 16, the Supreme Court had in a verdict reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007.

On the other hand, poll-bound Karnataka`s share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC. Tamil Nadu political leaders say the BJP is acting in favour of Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are due.

The Centre failed to set up the board within six weeks of the Supreme Court`s February 16 order. The deadline ended on March 29.