Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rajiv Pratap Rudy appointed as BJP national spokesperson

Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP Lok Sabha MP from Saran, Bihar.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy appointed as BJP national spokesperson

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed former Union Minister and Saran Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy as the party`s national spokesperson.

A statement issued by the party said BJP national president Amit Shah has appointed Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister, as national spokesperson with immediate effect.

Rudy, a parliamentarian from Saran in Bihar, had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav`s wife Rabri Devi in the 2014 General Elections.

He was given independent charge of the Skill Development Ministry in the Narendra Modi government but was later dropped in the Cabinet reshuffle. 

Rajiv Pratap RudyBJP National SpokespersonBJP Lok Sabha MPSaranBihar

