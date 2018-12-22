Rajiv Pratap Rudy appointed as BJP national spokesperson

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed former Union Minister and Saran Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy as the party`s national spokesperson.

A statement issued by the party said BJP national president Amit Shah has appointed Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister, as national spokesperson with immediate effect.

Saran(Bihar) MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been appointed national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BT3PDa8pli — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

Rudy, a parliamentarian from Saran in Bihar, had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav`s wife Rabri Devi in the 2014 General Elections.

He was given independent charge of the Skill Development Ministry in the Narendra Modi government but was later dropped in the Cabinet reshuffle.