Rajnath Singh to inaugurate smart fence pilot project along India-Pakistan border

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to inaugurate the first ‘smart fence’ pilot project of the country along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The pilot project will be inaugurated by the Home Minister during his one-day visit to the state.

According to news agency ANI, the Home Minister will reach Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters at Paloura on Monday morning and formally launch the initiative taken by the force.

The BSF had taken up the initiative as part of the comprehensive integrated border management system.

The Home Minister is also expected to discuss the current security situation along the International Border in Jammu region with the top brass of the BSF.

The smart fencing at the border was initially slated to be in place by March 2018. Speaking about the same in August 2017, BSF Director General KK Sharma had said that the smart fencing at India-Pakistan border was priority as anything happening there has grave consequences.

"We are implementing a comprehensive integrated border management (CBIM) plan and are running a pilot project to make our international border (IB) along Pakistan secure," he had said.

Earlier this year, the BSF had operationalised the first smart fence on a riverine stretch with Bangladesh in Assam. The riverine stretch where the first fence was put up was previously patrolled by BSF speedboats. Due to its geographical features, no outpost could be erected in the area which often led to incidents like illegal migrations going unchecked. The introduction of the fence was done to bring down such instances.

The smart fence reportedly comprises of automated surveillance technology and alarm detection systems but BSF has not disclosed its complete features due to security reasons. It is, however, expected to be a massive boon for monitoring situations in border areas.