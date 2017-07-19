close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rajya Sabha wants Mayawati to withdraw resignation, says Deputy Chairman

The Rajya Sabha wants Mayawati to withdraw her resignation, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said on Wednesday, a day after the BSP chief quit as a member of the House, saying she was not allowed to speak on dalit issue.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 20:26

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha wants Mayawati to withdraw her resignation, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said on Wednesday, a day after the BSP chief quit as a member of the House, saying she was not allowed to speak on dalit issue.

Kurien, with whom Mayawati had got angry when he asked her to conclude her speech after the prescribed three minutes, said the episode was a result of a "misunderstanding" and that he has "utmost respect" for the BSP leader.

"None of us are happy about her resigning. I have utmost respect for her. It was just a misunderstanding. We all have a lot of respect for her and regard her as a senior leader. The House will ask her to reconsider her decision," Kurien said.

"... It is the decision of the House that she (Mayawati) should take back her resignation," Kurien said.

He sought to set the record straight about yesterday's developments, saying he had "nothing against anybody".

The Deputy Chairman said there was no notice by Mayawati (about raising any issue).

He said when he came to the House, he had a list of 8-9 speakers under Rule 267 and Mayawati's name was not there.

"...I want to set the record straight... When I came, I saw her standing and gave her three minutes (to speak)... I bypassed the Leader of Opposition and allowed her to speak," he said.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad joined Kurien and said, "we should request her to reconsider her resignation".

The Deputy Chairman then asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi about government's view on this.

Naqvi indicated that the government had no objection if all the parties wanted so.

Yesterday, Mayawati had got angry and stormed out of the House after being told to conclude after three minutes her speech on violence in Saharanpur in UP some time back.

Mayawati, whose term in the Upper House was till April next year, had said that she would resign as there was no point to be a member when she was not allowed to speak.

Satish Chandra Misra of the BSP said today that the entire Treasury bench had been instructed to stand when Mayawati stood up to speak.

"They did not allow her to speak. She spoke for 2 minutes and nine seconds in breaks and would have even finished in 3 minutes," Misra said.

TAGS

Rajya SabhaMayawatiBSPBJPNDA govtDalitsUttar Pradesh

From Zee News

World

Berlin summons Turkish envoy over detention of German human...

WorldAsia

Saudi police release Snapchat 'model in skirt' wi...

IndiaEducation

Lok Sabha clears IIIT Public Private Bill, can now award de...

&#039;210 govt sites found displaying Aadhaar details&#039;
Technology

'210 govt sites found displaying Aadhaar details...

Telangana

Telangana govt lessens burden on school kids, caps weight o...

China ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav
India

China ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan:...

World

30 civilians dead in anti-ISIS strikes in Syria: Monitor

World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatens response to new...

India

Congress conspired to disrupt Parliament by raising communa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police