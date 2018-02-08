Ram Janmabhoomi dispute: Will deal with matter as 'pure land dispute', says Supreme Court

New Delhi: A special bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Thursday asked parties before the Allahabad High Court in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute to file in two weeks English translation of documents exhibited by them.

The apex court also directed its registry to provide copies of video cassettes, which were part of HC records, to parties on actual cost. The bench said that it would hear the appeals on March 14, 2018, and clarified that it never intended to hear the case on a "day-to-day basis".

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, added that it will deal with the instant matter as a "pure land dispute". The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits, PTI reported.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad HC, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday demanded contempt of court proceedings against those speaking of building Ram temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The apex body of the Indian Muslims said the court and the government should take action against those making such statements. "This is a clear case of contempt of court. The court and the government should take action," said Board spokesman Moulana Sajaad Nomani, as per IANS.

He told reporters that the board would present its case before the SC and would abide by its verdict. Nomani said the board had not received any proposal from any organisation regarding the Babri Masjid case to queries about reports that some organisations sent a proposal offering alternate land for building a mosque.

