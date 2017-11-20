Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, mosque in Lucknow: Shia Board's solution to Babri dispute

LUCKNOW: The Shia Central Waqf Board has a new solution to the ongoing Ayodhya dispute – Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Mosque in Lucknow.

“After discussions with different parties we have prepared a proposal in which a Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya and a Mosque can be built in Lucknow,” said Syed Waseem Rizvi, Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board on Monday.

He claims that this solution “will ensure peace and brotherhood in the country.”

The Supreme Court will begin the final hearing on the case on December 5.

In August 2017, the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh had told the apex court that a mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been trying to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute in his personal capacity, earning ire from various counters.