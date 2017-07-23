close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 08:51
Ram Mandir should be constructed within legal framework: BJP chief Amit Shah
File Picture

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that Ram Mandir should be constructed in Ayodhya but within a legal framework after mutual dialogue. While addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Shah said that party' stand is clear over the issue and it has mentioned in in the last four Lok Sabha election manifestos.

"The temple should be built in a legal manner and there should be mutual dialogue,'' he said yesterday. 

Shah was also confident about Bharatiya Janata Party's thumping victory in upcoming Assembly elections inGujarat. He said that the party is in a position to bag whopping 150 seats 

Shah was optimistic about BJP's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, and said out of 182, the party is in a position to win 150 seats.

Showering praise on CM Vasundhara Raje Shah asserted that, "There is no question of change in leadership in Rajasthan as she in the state and PM Modi at the Centre are fueling the growth engine of the nation.''

