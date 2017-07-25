Ram Nath Kovind - India's 14th President - earns 3.25 million followers on Twitter within minutes of taking charge

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind, a former BJP member and an RSS activist, was on Tuesday sworn-in as the 14th President of India.

Within minutes of taking over as the President, Ram Nath Kovind got nearly 3.25 million followers on popular social networking website Twitter.

The newly inducted President also took to Twitter and tweeted through his official handle - @rashtrapatibhvn.

It is to be noted that many Indian politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are highly active on Twitter and Facebook as they find these social media tools very effective in connecting with their followers.

Earlier, Justice JS Khehar administered the oath of office to Kovind in the presence of outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament's Central Hall.

Immediately after the oath taking ceremony, Kovind, 71, exchanged the chair with Mukherjee to take over the top constitutional post of India - as the head of the state and supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and outgoing Vice President M Hamid Ansari and MPs were present in the Central Hall.

Kovind, former Bihar Governor, is the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan.