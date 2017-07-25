Ram Nath Kovind sworn in as India's 14th President, makes first tweet

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:27
New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind, a former BJP member, was on Tuesday sworn in as the 14th President of India.

Chief Justice JS Khehar administered the oath of office to Kovind in the presence of outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament`s Central Hall.

Immediately after the oath taking ceremony, Kovind, 71, exchanged the chair with Mukherjee to take over the top constitutional post of India - as the head of the state and supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces.

The newly-inducted President then took to microblogging website Twitter to say that he would carry out his responsibilities with all humility.

“Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind,” he tweeted.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and outgoing Vice President M Hamid Ansari and MPs were present in the Central Hall.

Kovind, the former Bihar Governor, is the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan.

