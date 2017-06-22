Ram Nath Kovind to file nomination on June 23; PM Modi, Amit Shah, all NDA CMs to be present

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will file the nomination papers for the July 17 presidential election in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and all top leaders of the alliance on June 23.

According to reports, all the Chief Ministers of BJP and its allies will also grace the occasion when NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind files his nomination on Friday.

In the process of nominations, the secretary general returning officer of Lok Sabha will be present.

The BJP has prepared four sets for Kovind's nomination.

In the first set, proposer Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present alomg with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the second set, proposer BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley will be there.

In the third set, proposer Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will be present.

In the fourth set, proposer Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be present.

Meanwhile, Ramnath Kovind along with his wife met with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his family at his residence.

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had announced Kovind as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls.

The announcement was made in a press briefing by Amit Shah recently.

The election for the next President of India is scheduled to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 25.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination has started that will continue till June 28.

With ANI inputs