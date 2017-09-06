Ram Rahim lived like a King; built Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Disneyland inside Dera campus

Sirsa: Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had left no stone unturned to create a luxurious sultanate inside the sect's premises in Haryana's Sirsa. Zee News Media on Wednesday entered the sprawling 700-acre premises of Dera Saccha Sauda. And boy were we stunned!

Singh, currently serving a 20-year sentence in Rohtak jail after being convicted of raping two sadhvis or female followers, lived like a king, trying to recreate the seven wonders of the world.

Luxurious castles and resorts mimicking the grandiose of Mughal courts are spread across the Dera campus. Models of Paris' Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal and Disneyland spoke volumes of the riches of Dera.

A massive ship also stands tall inside the premises.

On Dera's main gate, a big wall boasting numerous Guinness World Records welcomes visitors.

The world records, awarded for various philanthropic causes and social work such as tree plantation, cleanliness drive and blood donation, lured unsuspecting families into the Singh's trap.

Then there is the Film City – an incomplete project – where Singh shot his films. The gates of the film city had live electric wires, so that anyone trying to enter without permission would be electrocuted.

The Punjab and Haryana will soon conduct search operations inside the premises under the supervision of a retired session judge appointed by the High court. Security has been beefed up inside and outside the Dera.

The search operation is expected to reveal many secrets of Ram Rahim who's currently in Rohtak jail.