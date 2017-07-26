Ram Vilas Paswan terms Nitish Kumar's resignation a move against corruption
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday welcomed Nitish Kumar`s decision to resign as Chief Minister of Bihar, saying it was a move against corruption.
New Delhi: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday welcomed Nitish Kumar`s decision to resign as Chief Minister of Bihar, saying it was a move against corruption.
"When the (coalition) government was formed, I had said it would not last for more than two and a half years," Paswan tweeted.