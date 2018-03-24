Rama Navami 2018: The day of vrat and fasting rules

Ram Navami 2018 vrat or fast is compulsory for anyone religiously observing the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri. It is also compulsory for followers of Rama. Others can choose to opt out. As per the Hindu Calendar, Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri which falls during Shukla Paksha (bright phase) of the lunar month. By keeping this vrat or fast, one can atone their sins and achieve Mukti or liberation, claim religious texts. Below we present the rules of observing the fast of Ram Navami 2018:

Rules of Ram Navami vrat (fast) in 2018

Worshippers or observers of Ram Navami can choose from three kinds of fasts:

1. Fasting from midnight till noon or 12 pm.

2. Fasting from midnight till midnight or 12 am.

3. Taking one-time meal in the day.

The one-time meal can comprise of fruits, shakes and light beverages (milk or water-based). One can also choose to have a meal of potatoes without garlic, ginger, onion, Haldi (turmeric).

Chaitra Navaratri 2018, which began on March 18, will concludes on March 25 with Rama Navami, a day referred to as the birth date of Lord Rama. The celebrations and prayers of Navaratri are initiated after Ghatasthapana which symbolises Devi Durga. The Goddess is invoked to accept sincere prayers and humble offerings.