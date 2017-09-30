Ramdev training team of 500 sadhus to be successors of Rs 10,000 crore Patanjali empire

New Delhi: Patanjali is increasingly becoming a major player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Yoga guru Ramdev said that he plans to make Patanjali the largest FMCG brand in the next 4 years. Revealing his succession plan for the 10,000 crore Patanjali group, he said that his "successor" will be a team of nearly 500 sadhus trained by him.

Speaking at a talk show, he said: "In the next two years, Patanjali will create Rs 1 lakh crore production capacity. Presently our Haridwar facility has Rs 15,000 crore production capacity and the Tezpur facility has Rs 25,000 crore capacity. Our new facilities are coming up in Noida, Nagpur, Indore and Andhra Pradesh. We have 50 small units where we make edible oils, salt, etc. Even if we attain Rs 1 lakh crore production capacity, it will be hardly 10 per cent of the total market size of Rs 10 lakh crore," Ramdev said.

The yoga guru added that soon, the company will also start selling jeans, trousers, kurtas, shirts, suitings, sportswear and yoga wear.

Appealing to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Ramdev requested that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cow ghee and butter, that has been raised from 5 per cent to 12 per cent should be brought down.

He called for a boycott of Chinese and foreign goods, but advocated exporting Indian products in foreign markets. However, he said that the Patanjali group will not exploit poor countries. "Whether it is Bangladesh, Nepal, even Pakistan or African countries, whatever profits we will earn, we will not repatriate to India, we will re-invest the money there."

The yoga guru denied reports of him getting political favours saying that he would never use political connections for his company. "I can say with authority that I have not taken a single paisa worth advantage from the Modi government. Nor did I try to obstruct the government`s work. Had I wanted, I could have achieved any dream a politician normally seeks. But for me, politics is not a profession, it's a mission. I intervened in politics due to exigency (Aaapad dharma) only when I found that bad people (burey log) should not rule any more. I never used, nor will I ever use, my political connections for my company."