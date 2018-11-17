हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone gaja

Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi road in Tamil Nadu closed due to cyclone Gaja reopens after 3 days

PM Modi has said that all assistance would be provided to the people of Tamil Nadu affected by cyclone Gaja.

Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi road in Tamil Nadu closed due to cyclone Gaja reopens after 3 days
ANI photo

Chennai: The Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi road in Tamil Nadu, which was shut in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm Gaja, has been reopened on Saturday.

Cyclonic Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on Friday between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, leaving behind a trail of destruction besides claiming lives of 13 people.

Other districts like Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Cuddalore also bore the brunt of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that all assistance would be provided to the people of Tamil Nadu affected by cyclone Gaja.

PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and learnt about various matters relating to the cyclone, including the damage caused by it and the post-cyclone measures that are to be taken, an official release said.

The prime minister also "assured (Palaniswami) that the Central government is ready to extend all assistance to people affected by the cyclone," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Cyclone gajaNarendra ModiPalaniswamiRameswaram-DhanushkodiNagapattinam

Must Watch