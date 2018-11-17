Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi road in Tamil Nadu closed due to cyclone Gaja reopens after 3 days

Chennai: The Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi road in Tamil Nadu, which was shut in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm Gaja, has been reopened on Saturday.

Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi road in Tamil Nadu that was closed for 3 days due to #GajaCyclone reopened earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/nCJFWMXERZ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018

Cyclonic Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on Friday between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, leaving behind a trail of destruction besides claiming lives of 13 people.

Other districts like Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Cuddalore also bore the brunt of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that all assistance would be provided to the people of Tamil Nadu affected by cyclone Gaja.

PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and learnt about various matters relating to the cyclone, including the damage caused by it and the post-cyclone measures that are to be taken, an official release said.

The prime minister also "assured (Palaniswami) that the Central government is ready to extend all assistance to people affected by the cyclone," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)