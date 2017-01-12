Ramvilas Paswan admitted to ICU following complaints of breathlessness

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan was on Thursday rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

According to the news agency PTI, Paswan, who is Union Minister for Food Supply and Public Distribution, has been shifted to the ICU of a private hospital.

Minister's personal secretary was quoted by PTI confirming that Paswan has been admitted to ICU.

Ram Vilas Paswan is currently the president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a prominent ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar.

Paswan is regarded as one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the country today.

He has served as the Union Minister on multiple occasions, including the NDA and UPA governments.

The Bihar politician's health is being currently monitored by the doctors attending him.