close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Ramvilas Paswan admitted to ICU following complaints of breathlessness

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 21:56
Ramvilas Paswan admitted to ICU following complaints of breathlessness

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan was on Thursday rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathlessness. 

According to the news agency PTI, Paswan, who is Union Minister for Food Supply and Public Distribution, has been shifted to the ICU of a private hospital.

Minister's personal secretary was quoted by PTI confirming that Paswan has been admitted to ICU.

Ram Vilas Paswan is currently the president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a prominent ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar. 

Paswan is regarded as one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the country today.

He has served as the Union Minister on multiple occasions, including the NDA and UPA governments.

The Bihar politician's health is being currently monitored by the doctors attending him.

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 21:32

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.