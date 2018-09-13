हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take charge on Oct 3

Justice Gogoi will assume charge as the CJI on October 3, 2018.

NEW DELHI: Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

Justice Gogoi will assume office on 3rd October, 2018 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice Justice Dipak Misra.

Confirming the development, ANI reported, ''President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India.'' 

Born on November 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He initially practised in the Gauhati High Court on Constitutional, taxation and company matters. 

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011. 

He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 23, 2012.

Ranjan GogoiCJIPresident Ram Nath KovindSupreme Court

