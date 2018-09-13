Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take charge on Oct 3

NEW DELHI: Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

Justice Gogoi will assume office on 3rd October, 2018 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice Justice Dipak Misra.

Confirming the development, ANI reported, ''President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India.''

President of India has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. He will assume office on 3rd October, 2018 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Dipak Misra. pic.twitter.com/UAIe6P8qNV — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

Born on November 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He initially practised in the Gauhati High Court on Constitutional, taxation and company matters.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011.

He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 23, 2012.