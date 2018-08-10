Rape complaint registered against union minister Rajen Gohain in Assam

In a sensational development, a complaint of rape was filed against Union Minister for Railways and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain in Assam's Nagaon district.



The rape complainant, who hails from the Nagaon district, had filed a rape complaint against Gohain on August 2 at the Nagaon sadar police station. However, the incident came to light on Friday when the victim claimed police inaction.



The case has three sections slapped against Gohain - 471 (forgery), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).



"Yes we have received the complaint and registered it. We have begun an investigation into case," Shankar Barata Raimedhi, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon district, Assam Police confirmed to Zee News.



The BJP leader and union minister for Railways, Gohain hails from the Nagaon district and is a Lok Sabha member from the same district.