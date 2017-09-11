Rapist Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a 'sex addict', a Don Juan, claim jail doctors

Sirsa: Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the rape convict currently serving 20-year jail time, probably suffers from satyriasis – an excessive and uncontrollable desire for sex.

Sources called him a Don Juan-kind of character – one who takes great pleasure in seduction and has physical relations with many women.

According to a team of jail doctors who examined Singh in Rohtak jail, he is feeling unwell, restless, uneasy and showing withdrawal symptoms.

Singh has been languishing in jail after being convicted of raping two sadhvis or female followers in a 15-year-old case on August 28.

On Saturday, jail authorities called in a team of doctors, including a psychiatrist, to conduct Singh's health check-up.

"The baba is in fact a sex addict. He has no access to the physical pleasures in the jail which is the basis of his restlessness. He can be treated, but if delayed, it can lead to a bigger problem," a doctor told India Today, requesting anonymity.

It remains unclear if Singh is a drug-addict or consumed liquor regularly.

Interestingly, the Dera chief told the special CBI court that he's impotent, physically incapable of performing sex. The presiding judge reportedly shot back asking, “how your daughters were born?”

Meanwhile, in the ongoing search operations inside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, a tunnel and passageway connecting Singh's quarters to the hostel of his female disciples were uncovered on Sunday.