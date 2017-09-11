close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rapist Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a 'sex addict', a Don Juan, claim jail doctors

Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the rape convict currently serving 20-year jail time, probably suffers from satyriasis – an excessive and uncontrollable desire for sex.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 10:44
Rapist Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a &#039;sex addict&#039;, a Don Juan, claim jail doctors
File photo

Sirsa: Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the rape convict currently serving 20-year jail time, probably suffers from satyriasis – an excessive and uncontrollable desire for sex.

Sources called him a Don Juan-kind of character – one who takes great pleasure in seduction and has physical relations with many women.

According to a team of jail doctors who examined Singh in Rohtak jail, he is feeling unwell, restless, uneasy and showing withdrawal symptoms.

Singh has been languishing in jail after being convicted of raping two sadhvis or female followers in a 15-year-old case on August 28.

On Saturday, jail authorities called in a team of doctors, including a psychiatrist, to conduct Singh's health check-up.

"The baba is in fact a sex addict. He has no access to the physical pleasures in the jail which is the basis of his restlessness. He can be treated, but if delayed, it can lead to a bigger problem," a doctor told India Today, requesting anonymity.

It remains unclear if Singh is a drug-addict or consumed liquor regularly.

Interestingly, the Dera chief told the special CBI court that he's impotent, physically incapable of performing sex.  The presiding judge reportedly shot back asking, “how your daughters were born?”

Meanwhile, in the ongoing search operations inside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, a tunnel and passageway connecting Singh's quarters to the hostel of his female disciples were uncovered on Sunday.

TAGS

Dera chiefGurmeet Ram RahimDera Saccha SaudaDera rapistDera sex addict

From Zee News

Apple&#039;s new flagship device may be $1000 &#039;&#039;iPhone X&#039;&#039;
Mobiles

Apple's new flagship device may be $1000 ''i...

India

'We're responsible for 9/11,' says PM Modi

World

On Hurricane Bay, a Florida fisherman tries to ride out the...

Hurricane Irma&#039;s winds buckle three giant cranes in South Florida
World

Hurricane Irma's winds buckle three giant cranes in So...

World

UN to vote on new North Korea sanctions on Monday afternoon...

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi begins US visit
India

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi begins US visit

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 to be launched today: All you should know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 to be launched today: All you sh...

Kailash Satyarthi&#039;s fight against child sexual abuse; begins 35-day long Bharat Yatra
India

Kailash Satyarthi's fight against child sexual abuse;...

Meet &#039;GST&#039; daughters – three newborns named &#039;Garavi, Sanchi, Taravi&#039; in Gujarat
Gujarat

Meet 'GST' daughters – three newborns named...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'

GST on sanitary pads: Tax, gender, and the law of unintended consequences