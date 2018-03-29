Rapists must be shot in public, shooting squads must be set up, says BJP MP

TEZPUR: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Assam has said that rapists should be shot in public as a lesson for not respecting women. "Those who commit heinous crimes like rape must be shot in public, this is the only way to stop these incidents. People who can't respect women should be dealt with like this," BJP MP from Tezpur Ram Prasad Sarmah said.

He also said that shooting squads must be set up to deal with rapists. He added that a punishment of a minimum of 10 years in prison should be awarded to those held guilty of assaulting, molesting or touching a woman appropriately.

Sarmah gave the statement in connection with the rape and murder of a minor in Assam last week. She was gang-raped by three men, two of whom were juveniles in Nagaon district in Assam. She was later set on fire.

He said that a crime of this nature cannot go unpunished. He reportedly questioned that if a minor can commit rape, why should he be considered a juvenile. "He should be given the maximum punishment as well. A rapist should be hanged or shot in public," he was quoted as saying.

He said that such a stringent step would act as a deterrent and instil a "sense of fear" among the culprits. He also said that the state government needs to form a law so as to control the rising graph of crimes against women in Assam.

The Class 5th student died of more than 95% burn injuries. She was found in a critical condition by locals who admitted her to the Nagaon Civil Hospital. She was transferred to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital but could not survive her injuries. She was raped when she was alone at home. The three accused doused her with kerosene and set her on fire.