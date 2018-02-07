RBI Recruitment 2018 Assistant bank officers: Preliminary Test on April 6, Main on May 7 | Applications available at @rbi.org.in

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated the process of hiring Assistant officers for several branches across the country. A total of 27 posts of 'Assistant' in a Special Drive for PWD candidates-2018 are vacant, stated a release from the top bank. Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for preliminary exam, followed by main examination and language proficiency test.

“Selection for the post (Special Drive for PWD candidates-2018) will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Please note that Corrigendum, if any, issued on the above advertisement, will be published only on the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in.

Applications for the position will only be accepted Online through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available.

RBI Recruitment 2018 for the post of Assistant - Special Drive for PWD candidates: Important Dates

Last date to apply online: February 19

Payment of Intimation charges (Online): 30.01.2018 to 19.02.2018

Schedule of Online Preliminary Test (Tentative): April 6, 2018

Schedule of Online Main Test (Tentative): May 7, 2018

Please note, RBI reserves the right to change the dates of examination.

RBI Recruitment 2018: No of vacancies for the post of Assistant (PWD)

For further details, please visit the official website.