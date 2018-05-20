RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Confusion over when results will be announced

JAIPUR: There is no clarity yet over when the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 12 results 2018. There were reports earlier which suggested that the RBSE Class 12 results 2018 will be announced on May 20. However, it is now being said that the RBSE Class 12 results 2018 will likely be declared next week. The results, when released, will be made available on the official Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will also be available on examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 is likely to be announced for the Arts stream first, followed by Science and Commerce streams. However, there is no confirmation from the Rajasthan Board yet. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan class 12 board this year, out of which 5,27,259 students were from the Humanities or Arts stream. The exams were held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

How to check your RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018:

1: Log on to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in.

2: Click on the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 or RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018

3: Enter the required details such as roll number, date of birth

4: The results of BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 will be displayed on screen

Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 via SMS.

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018 ON SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English.