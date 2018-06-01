हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RBSE Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay Results 2018 out, check rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay Sanskrit Education Result 2018 have been declared on Friday, June 1 and the same are available on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in.

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared Varishtha Upadhyay Sanskrit Education Result 2018 on Friday, June 1. The results are available on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in.

Around 3210 had enrolled themselves for the Varishtha Upadhyay Examination 2018. The pass percentage for boys this year was 89.21% and 91.25% for girls.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) also conducts Rajasthan 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Examination. The Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for the Sanskrit Sikshan is being conducted by the RBSE. Last year, the RBSE announced the RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2017 on May 22. 

The overall pass percentage stood at 85.79%. With pass percentage of 87.16%, the girls continued to outshine the boys as their pass percentage stood at 84.33%. 

