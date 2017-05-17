REALITY CHECK of WhatsApp viral message claiming 777888999 number call will blast your mobile phone

New Delhi: A message is going viral on WhatsApp and other social media websites and it is creating a situation of panic among users.

The viral message claims that 'if you receive a phone call from the number 777888999, it will set your phone on fire, the phone will explode and you may die'.

WHAT'S THE REALITY?

THIS IS A HOAX MESSAGE! One should not panic because this is just a 9 digit number. In India, mobile number is of 10 digits. This is NOT even a mobile number. This is a just a random number. No need to worry!

However, 9 digit mobile numbers do exist in some countries but every international mobile call received in India will have pre-fixed country code with it.

"There is no technique through which a call can set a mobile phone on fire," Cyber expert Pawan Duggal said, according to a report in ABP news.

CONCLUSION

Ignore this message and stay relaxed. This is a HOAX message by some anti-social element.