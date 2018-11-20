हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Red chilli powder thrown at Arvind Kejriwal outside CM chamber at Delhi secretariat

A man threw red chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi secretariat on Tuesday. The attacker, who was identified as Anil Kumar, was detained following the attack.

According to news agency PTI, the attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.

The attacker was taken by the police to Indraprastha estate police station.

This is not the first incident of such attack on the Delhi Chief Minister. In April 2014, Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in the national capital. The roadshow was passing through Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi when the man climbed on to the open in which Kejriwal was travelling. The man then slapped and punched Kejriwal.

Prior to that, a man had punched and made attempts to slap Kejriwal during a roadshow in Haryana.

An ink attack was also carried out at Kejriwal in Varanasi ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Eggs were also hurled at his car in the holy city, where he had contested the elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal chilli powder attackDelhi Chief Minister

