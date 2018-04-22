Refrain from making 'irresponsible' statements, PM Modi tells BJP MPs, MLAs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that BJP's reach was no longer confined to a particular class, urban centres or north India. He also underlined the support, during an interaction with the party's MPs, MLAs and other representatives through his mobile application, the BJP had received from backward sections of the society.

"BJP cherishes the phenomenal affection received from all sections of society, in all parts of India. It is a privilege that the party has got such a wonderful opportunity to serve 125 crore Indians. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil the aspirations of our fellow citizens," he said.

At the same time, PM Modi asked party leaders to refrain from making "irresponsible" statements, saying their responsibility has risen as public support has increased for the BJP, PTI reported.

Further, he asked MPs and MLAs to take a resolve to solve four to five problems of the villages falling in their respective constituencies as he issued them several instructions to observe the ongoing 'Gram Swaraj' campaign between April 14 and May 5.

The BJP has not come to power due to mistakes of the Congress but because it has always stayed connected to the people and now their job in power is to solve problems facing the masses, PM Modi said.

The perception about the BJP that it was a party of a particular class and urban centres or north India has changed and it has emerged as an "all-touching and all-inclusive" organisation, he said.

He highlighted that it was the BJP which today had the maximum number of elected representatives, be it from the tribal communities, SC/ ST or OBC and urged the representatives for expanding the outreach to people.

PM Modi elicits “how it has been BJP’s connect with people and not mistakes of the Congress party which brought BJP to power” in his address to BJP MPs and MLAs through Narendra Modi App. pic.twitter.com/pYuMfpv9Tx — BJP (@BJP4India) April 22, 2018

PM inquiring about water level in Brahmaputra, shows how well he knows what’s happening across the nation during his interaction with BJP MPs and MLAs through Narendra Modi App. pic.twitter.com/nMlZO2v8hR — BJP (@BJP4India) April 22, 2018

PM Modi gives an exemplary example on how to contribute to ensuring good healthcare for people during his video interaction with BJP MPs and MLAs through Narendra Modi App. pic.twitter.com/T25PqqZYbQ — BJP (@BJP4India) April 22, 2018

PM Modi is a leader connected with the grassroots. Today’s interaction with BJP MPs and MLAs through Narendra Modi App shows how he has a great pulse on the past, present and future! pic.twitter.com/qacCfSZkaE — BJP (@BJP4India) April 22, 2018

Glad that BJP MLAs and MPs were able to connect. Together, all of us will create a New India, which will make our freedom fighters proud. https://t.co/fTKniPGzjj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

Thank you @sarbanandsonwal Ji. I agree with you on the importance of technology and once again emphasise on the need to use it as much as possible for transforming the nation. https://t.co/z3ZJlnkMrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

यूपी का चौतरफा विकास हमारी प्राथमिकता है, हम प्रदेश के गांव, गरीब और किसान के जीवन में आमूलचूल परिवर्तन लाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/cGu3WH1j23 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

BJP cherishes the phenomenal affection received from all sections of society, in all parts of India. It is a privilege that the party has got such a wonderful opportunity to serve 125 crore Indians. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil the aspirations of our fellow citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

Taking on the criticism that his government had not created enough jobs, PM Modi said lifestyle and sources of livelihood have changed in villages as he emphasised his government's efforts to boost self-employment.

Those doing politics over employment figure may do so but the government will provide the masses with self-employment opportunities by developing skills of the youth, he said.

Talking of his government's ambitious health insurance scheme, 'Ayushmaan Bharat', PM Modi said wellness centres will be built in over 1.5 lakh panchayats by 2022 with the programme aiming to cover 10 crore families with a cover of Rs 5 lakh.

He also made a mention of several of his government's welfare schemes aimed at farmers, youths and women among others and asked his party's lawmakers to spread their reach.

PM Modi also answered questions from elected representatives of BJP across the country on various issues including skilling the youth, rural development and farmer welfare.

(With inputs from PTI and narendramodi.in)