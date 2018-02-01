Reliance Jio raises red flag against fake JioCoin apps

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm has warned public about applications using the JioCoin name, that are soliciting investments in crypto currencies from people.

Announcing the applications fake, Reliance Jio, in a statement released by it, said that it does not offer any such apps using the JioCoin name.

"Reliance Jio would like to inform the public and media that there are no such apps offered by the company or its affiliates/ associates. Any such apps using the JioCoin name are fake and people are advised to refrain from dealing with any of them," read the press release.

The new telco further said that it could take legal action against those misguiding the public in the name of Reliance Jio.

"Reliance Jio takes a serious note of such fraudulent attempts by unscrupulous persons to misguide the public in the name of Jio and reserves the right to take appropriate legal recourse," the release further read.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Reliance Jio is the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License, which authorises Jio to provide all telecommunication services except Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Service.