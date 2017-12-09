हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Reports of faulty EVMs rock Gujarat, Election Commission says machines replaced

Reports of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are emerging from some parts of Gujarat in the first phase of polling in the state.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 11:14 AM IST
Comments |
Reports of faulty EVMs rock Gujarat, Election Commission says machines replaced

SURAT: Reports of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are emerging from some parts of Gujarat in the first phase of polling in the state.

The Election Commission said that the faulty EVMs have been replaced. "Have replaced two machines and one VVPAT, you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay and voting has started," Master Trainer Election Commission Vipul Goti said in Varaccha in Surat.

Reacting to the reports, Congress said that any malfunction must must be immediately rectified. "Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately," Congress leader Ahmed Patel said.

9.77 per cent voting has been recorded in first two hours of polling in the state.

Tags:
Electronic Voting MachinesEVMGujaratGujarat elections 2017Gujarat polls
Next
Story

Fog or Smog? Twitter debates why Mumbai turned into Delhi

Trending