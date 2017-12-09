Reports of faulty EVMs rock Gujarat, Election Commission says machines replaced

SURAT: Reports of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are emerging from some parts of Gujarat in the first phase of polling in the state.

The Election Commission said that the faulty EVMs have been replaced. "Have replaced two machines and one VVPAT, you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay and voting has started," Master Trainer Election Commission Vipul Goti said in Varaccha in Surat.

Reacting to the reports, Congress said that any malfunction must must be immediately rectified. "Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately," Congress leader Ahmed Patel said.

9.77 per cent voting has been recorded in first two hours of polling in the state.