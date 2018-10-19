हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Security beefed up nationwide, restricted movement of vehicles in Delhi on Dussehra

On the occassion of Dussehra celebrations, the security nationwide has been beefed up and special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday stating that traffic restrictions will be in place in Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman gate after 5 pm, depending on the crowd.

Due to the burning of effigies, traffic will be slow in Kotwali, Kamla Market, Ambedkar Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Avenue, Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Puri, Naraina and Sultan Puri. Traffic Police have advised locals to avoid these areas.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said people going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT should leave early.

Kumar has also suggested Delhiites to use public transport to reduce congestion on roads, avoid roadside parking to avoid an obstruction in the normal flow of traffic and immediately report to the police if any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of the country, making the end of Durga Puja. In Northern India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.

