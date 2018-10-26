Retired SC judge to monitor probe against Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana: CJI

New Delhi Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Friday that AK Patnaik, a retired Supreme Court judge, will monitor probe against CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana. CJI Gogoi also said that the CVC inquiry into allegations and counter-allegations against the two officers, who have been sent on leave by the government, would be completed in two weeks.

Verma's lawyer Fali Nariman had argued that the 'order passed by the CVC and the Union Government to send Verma on leave was without any authority under the law.' SC issued notices to CVC and Centre asking them for their replies in the matter.

Significantly, the SC said that M Nageshwar Rao - the interim head of CBI - will not take any policy decisions and will only be responsible for routine tasks till SC hears the matter again on November 12. It also said that all decisions taken by Rao till Friday will have to be submitted to it in a sealed envelope.

Meanwhile, there were protests organised by Congress outside CBI offices in several cities. Many state and national-level leaders joined party workers to protest against the order directing Verma to go on leave.

The entire incident unfolded after the CBI No. 1 Verma and No. 2 Asthana levelled serious allegations of misconduct against each other. The government said that to maintain the integrity of CBI, it was necessary to send the two on leave.