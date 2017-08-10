close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rift in JD(U)? Party likely to crack whip on Sharad Yadav, may be expelled

Nearly two weeks after Nitish Kumar re-assumed the post of state Chief Minister with the support of old ally BJP, Bihar seems to be headed for another political showdown.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 11:16
Rift in JD(U)? Party likely to crack whip on Sharad Yadav, may be expelled
Nitish-led Janata Dal (United) is likely to crack the whip on senior party member Sharad Yadav

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after Nitish Kumar re-assumed the post of state Chief Minister with the support of old ally BJP, Bihar seems to be headed for another political showdown.

According to sources, Nitish-led Janata Dal (United) is likely to crack the whip on senior party member Sharad Yadav, taking away his Rajya Sabha membership.

Sources further added that Yadav may be expelled, if he does not quit on his own.

On Wednesday, the senior JD(U) veteran announced the kickstart his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra, where he will meet the people of Bihar and discuss the repercussions of withdrawal of the grand alliance between Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD(U). 

Yadav will visit around 10 ten constituencies of Bihar from August 10 to 12.

"I am going to meet the people and will discuss the condition of the state after the withdrawal of the grand alliance. I have not done any preparation for this. I will stay there overnight and will talk to people on this issue," Yadav told ANI. He said the people supported the grand alliance and expected a lot from it, adding that they are hurt with its withdrawal.

"I was one of those who asked the people of Bihar to vote for the grand alliance. I consider this as a responsibility. The people are hurt with this withdrawal," he said.

Yesterday morning, Yadav congratulated Congress leader Ahmed Patel for his victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls:

Sources close to Yadav said that his life is under danger and they are worried about him.

Rumours of split between Nitish and Yadav has been doing rounds for sometime now.

TAGS

Sharad YadavJD(U)Nitish Kumarparty riftJD(U) split

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Border Standoff: Bhutan rejects Beijing&#039;s claim that Doklam belongs to China
India

Border Standoff: Bhutan rejects Beijing's claim that D...

Gurugram: Woman on scooter stalked by 2 unidentified men in car
Haryana

Gurugram: Woman on scooter stalked by 2 unidentified men in...

Kaspersky Lab to withdraw Microsoft antitrust complaints
Technology

Kaspersky Lab to withdraw Microsoft antitrust complaints

WhatsApp adds colourful status feature in latest update
Apps

WhatsApp adds colourful status feature in latest update

Hopes raised for Pakistan-India water dispute resolution
WorldAsia

Hopes raised for Pakistan-India water dispute resolution

AIADMK factions inch closer to merger; Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy calls meet
Tamil NaduChennai

AIADMK factions inch closer to merger; Tamil Nadu CM Palani...

Sharad Yadav to kickstart his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra on Thursday
India

Sharad Yadav to kickstart his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra on...

Microsoft stops support for Chinese digital certificate providers
Technology

Microsoft stops support for Chinese digital certificate pr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans