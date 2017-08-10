Rift in JD(U)? Party likely to crack whip on Sharad Yadav, may be expelled

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after Nitish Kumar re-assumed the post of state Chief Minister with the support of old ally BJP, Bihar seems to be headed for another political showdown.

According to sources, Nitish-led Janata Dal (United) is likely to crack the whip on senior party member Sharad Yadav, taking away his Rajya Sabha membership.

Sources further added that Yadav may be expelled, if he does not quit on his own.

On Wednesday, the senior JD(U) veteran announced the kickstart his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra, where he will meet the people of Bihar and discuss the repercussions of withdrawal of the grand alliance between Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD(U).

Yadav will visit around 10 ten constituencies of Bihar from August 10 to 12.

"I am going to meet the people and will discuss the condition of the state after the withdrawal of the grand alliance. I have not done any preparation for this. I will stay there overnight and will talk to people on this issue," Yadav told ANI. He said the people supported the grand alliance and expected a lot from it, adding that they are hurt with its withdrawal.

"I was one of those who asked the people of Bihar to vote for the grand alliance. I consider this as a responsibility. The people are hurt with this withdrawal," he said.

Yesterday morning, Yadav congratulated Congress leader Ahmed Patel for his victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls:

Heartiest congratulations on your victory in Rajya Sabha election in spite of toughest hurdles. Wish you all success in your career. pic.twitter.com/ICNTmq02nY — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) August 9, 2017

Sources close to Yadav said that his life is under danger and they are worried about him.

Rumours of split between Nitish and Yadav has been doing rounds for sometime now.