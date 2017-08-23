close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Right to privacy debate: Important points

A nine-judge constitution bench had on August 2 had reserved its verdict on whether right to privacy can be held as a fundamental right.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 23:24
Right to privacy debate: Important points
Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court may pronounce on Thursday its judgement on whether right to privacy can be held as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar had on August 2 reserved its verdict after hearing marathon arguments for six days over a period of three weeks.

Here's what happened in the court:

- The issue had emerged when the apex court was dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

- Initially, on July 7, a three-judge bench had said that all issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by a larger bench and the Chief Justice of India would take a call on the need for setting up a constitution bench.

- The matter was then mentioned before CJI Khehar who set up a five-judge constitution bench to hear the matter.

- However, the five-judge constitution bench on July 18 decided to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the right to privacy can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.

- While reserving the verdict on August 2, the bench had voiced concern over the possible misuse of personal information in the public domain and said that protection of the concept of privacy in the all-pervading technological era was a "losing battle".

- During the arguments, the bench had on July 19 observed that the right to privacy cannot be an absolute right and the state may have some power to put reasonable restrictions.

- The Attorney General had also contended that right to privacy cannot fall in the bracket of fundamental rights as there were binding decisions of larger benches that it was only a common law right evolved through judicial decisions.

- The Centre had termed privacy as a "vague and amorphous" right which cannot be granted primacy to deprive poor people of their rights to life, food and shelter.

- The arguments also saw the apex court asking searching questions about the contours of right to privacy in the digital age when personal information was randomly shared with all types of government and private entities.

- The bench had wanted to know about the tests which could be used to regulate and enforce privacy right when there could be "legitimate or illegitimate" use of data.

- The petitioners had contended that the right to privacy was "inalienable" and "inherent" to the most important fundamental right which is the right to liberty.

- They had said that right to liberty, which also included right to privacy, was a pre-existing "natural right" which the Constitution acknowledged and guaranteed to the citizens in case of infringement by the state.

- The apex court, during the hearing, favoured overarching guidelines to protect private information in public domain and said there was a need to "maintain the core of privacy" as the notion of privacy was fast becoming irrelevant in an all- pervading technological era. 

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Right to Privacyfundamental rightSupreme CourtAadhaar schemeWhatsappFacebookNDA govtprivacy policy

From Zee News

Donald Trump threatens to shut down govt for Mexico wall; draws criticism, unnerves markets
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump threatens to shut down govt for Mexico wall; d...

India

Right to privacy debate: Chronology of events

&#039;Back up, you creep:&#039; Chelsea Clinton raps Melania Trump in new book
AmericasWorld

'Back up, you creep:' Chelsea Clinton raps Melani...

World

Boat sinks carrying 70 passengers in Brazil, seven dead

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for unity amid rebellion by 18 AIADMK MLAs
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for unity amid rebellion...

World

Nine Libyan troops killed by suspected Islamic State milita...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Key features
Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Key features

Right to privacy a fundamental right? Supreme Court likely to pronounce verdict on Thursday
India

Right to privacy a fundamental right? Supreme Court likely...

Assembly bypolls: Bawana records 45% voting, Nandyal 80%; Panaji, Valpoi see over 70%
India

Assembly bypolls: Bawana records 45% voting, Nandyal 80%; P...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Triple Talaq verdict: Supreme Court relied on these Quran verses in its landmark judgment

Triple Talaq Verdict: Shah Bano to Shayara Bano

Will China do the balancing act in US-N Korea standoff?

How to respond to IT notice for mismatch of your income as per Form 16?

Triple Talaq verdict: Let's remember this day