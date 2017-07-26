close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Right to privacy fundamental right but a qualified one: Centre to SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the right to privacy was a fundamental right.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:14
Right to privacy fundamental right but a qualified one: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the right to privacy was a fundamental right but not all its facets will be covered under it.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar "There is a fundamental right to privacy, but it is a wholly qualified right since the right to privacy consists of various aspects and is a sub-species of the right to liberty, every aspect of it will not qualify as a fundamental right", as per IANS.

Four non-BJP ruled states, including Karnataka and West Bengal, had moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing on the issue of whether the Right to Privacy can be declared as one of the Fundamental Rights under the Constitution.

Besides Karnataka and West Bengal, two Congress-led states of Punjab and Puducherry took a stand opposite to the Central government which had said that Right to Privacy is a common law right and not a Fundamental Right.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the four states, initiated his arguments before a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar and said that in the light of technological advancement, the court is needed to take a fresh look on the Right to Privacy and its contours in the modern day.

"Privacy cannot be an absolute right. But it is a Fundamental Right. This court needs to strike a balance," he submitted before the bench also comprising Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer, as per PTI.

Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Privacy
MUST READ
Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Privacy

The apex court had on July 18 set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench.

The petitioners had claimed that collection and sharing of biometric information, as required under the Aadhaar scheme, was a breach of the 'fundamental' right to privacy.

The Centre had on July 19 submitted in the apex court that Right to Privacy cannot fall in the bracket of fundamental rights as there are binding decisions of larger benches that it is only a common law right evolved through judicial pronouncements.

(With Agency inputs)

 

TAGS

Right to Privacyfundamental rightSupreme CourtNDA govtKK Venugopal

From Zee News

AfricaWorld

At least 8 dead in building collapse in Nigeria's Lago...

Corruption in Delhi govt depts came down by 70 pc: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Corruption in Delhi govt depts came down by 70 pc: Arvind K...

World

EU raises 'concerns' over US sanctions vote again...

Kerala

Congress legislator M Vincent in Kerala denied bail

Uttar Pradesh

UP: Car rams into divider on Yamuna Expressway, two dead

52-year-old Punjab woman becomes Uber&#039;s first female bike taxi driver
Punjab

52-year-old Punjab woman becomes Uber's first female b...

Never suggested removal of Rabindranath Tagore, Ghalib texts: Educational body
Education

Never suggested removal of Rabindranath Tagore, Ghalib text...

World

Dozens hospitalised in Indonesia's Aceh province as th...

Antibiotics – A curse for the environment?
Environment

Antibiotics – A curse for the environment?

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads