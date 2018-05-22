Rise up students, your future is at risk: Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging a plan by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government to appoint officers of the choice of the right-wing body in central services.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress president posted a letter by the government which calls for examining “if service allocation/cadre allocation to probationers selected on the basis of Civil Services Examination be made after Foundation Course”.

Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what’s rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM’s plan to appoint officers of RSS’s choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings. #ByeByeUPSC pic.twitter.com/VSElwErKqe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2018

The letter further says, “Examine the feasibility of giving due weightage to the performance in the Foundation Course and making service allocation as well as cadre allocation to All India Service Officers, based on the combined score obtained in the Civil Services Examination and the Foundation Course.”

The Gandhi scion alleged that the letter revealed Prime Minister Modi’s plan to appoint officers of RSS choice by manipulating the merit list.

The fresh attack by the Congress president comes even as the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a fierce war of words over Karnataka Assembly election results and government formation in the state. While the Gandhi scion has accused the Prime Minister of backing corruption, and had termed the action of BJP in the state as “mockery of democracy”.

Addressing a press conference, he had said that the Prime Minister was not launching probe into allegations against BJP leaders of trying to bribe Congress lawmakers in Karnataka, adding that with such stand, PM Modi was supporting corruption.