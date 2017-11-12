Rishi Kapoor backs Farooq Abdullah, says ‘J&K is ours and PoK belongs to Pakistan’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday sparked a controversy by saying that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to the neighbouring country. And supporting him now is actor Rishi Kapoor, whose tweets often grab headlines.

Backing the National Conference supremo, the veteran actor tweeted that accepting PoK as part of Pakistan was the only solution to the Kashmir problem.

“Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di!,” said the actor.

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

On Saturday, Farooq Abdullah had suggested the same, saying autonomy for both parts of Kashmir without changing borders is the only possible solution to the Kashmir problem.

“The (PoK) part which is with Pakistan belongs to the neighbouring country and this side to India. If the Indian government wants peace it will have to talk to Pakistan and conclude that an autonomy be given to us as well as them,” he had said.

"A Pakistan Minister very rightly said that you forget that the part which is yours was acquired by an Instrument of Accession. You forget Instrument of accession and say that the part is yours. If you talk about this being your part then remember the Instrument as well," the National Conference president added.

Hitting back at Abdullah, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said, "National Conference had given up its demand for autonomy over 40 years ago when Sheikh Abdullah got himself reinstated as CM and conveniently accepted all the provisions of Indian Constitution."

When asked to comment on interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma appointed by the Modi government, Abdullah had said, “I can't comment much on that. The interlocutor has held talks but talks alone is not the solution. This issue is between India and Pakistan. New Delhi should initiate dialogue with Islamabad as a part of Kashmir is also with them.”