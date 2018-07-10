हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

RJD leader found beheaded in Bihar's Nalanda, cops clueless about culprits

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was allegedly beheaded by unidentified assailants in Nawada area of Bihar. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, RJD district general secretary Kailash Paswan was abducted and then killed.

The body of the RJD leader was recovered by the police under a bridge over Paimar river in Khudaganj area of Nalanda district.

The reported quoted relatives of the deceased as saying that Paswan was on July 6 taken by one Chhotu Gupta of Buchchi village for a panchayat meeting, following which he did not return to his house. They made all attempts to know about the whereabouts of the RJD leader but could not find him. His son Sanjay then filed a complaint of kidnapping against Chhotu Gupta.

Paswan’s relative reportedly got to know about a beheaded body in Nalanda, following which they rushed to civil hospital late Monday night. The identity of the RJD leader was ascertained with the help of his body structure and clothes.

