monsoon session

'RJD to support TDP's proposed no-confidence motion against Modi govt'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will support the Telugu Desam Party's proposed no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in Parliament's Monsoon Session, a confidant of Lalu Prasad said on Tuesday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will support the Telugu Desam Party's proposed no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in Parliament's Monsoon Session, a confidant of Lalu Prasad said on Tuesday.

The Monsoon Session begins on Wednesday and will end on August 10.

"Our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is currently out of the state. He would inform party leaders in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha about the decision to support the motion," MLA Bhola Yadav said in New Delhi.

A TDP delegation met Prasad at his residence and said the RJD chief has given his consent about backing the TDP's proposed motion.

Asked whether the RJD has committed its support for the motion, TDP MP Mohan Rao said, "Lalu ji said his party has been extending his support to the TDP since the days of N T Rama Rao and will continue to support Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu."

The three-member TDP delegation also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad to Bhola Yadav, seeking support for the proposed no-trust motion.

"We will be giving notice for bringing no-trust motion against the government for which we have been visiting various places across the country in order to draw support for the motion," Rao said.

The TDP, which had severed its ties with the BJP and came out of the NDA on the issue of getting special status category for Andhra Pradesh, has announced that it would bring a no-trust motion against the Modi government in the Monsoon Session.

The Modi government had promised special status and packages for Andhra Pradesh, but it has not fulfilled these promises till date, Rao said.

He said he had sought time from JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard, but could not get an appointment with Kumar so far.

Rao said the delegation inquired about the well-being of Lalu Prasad on behalf of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

