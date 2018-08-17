हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Road to recovery is a long one: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to donate funds

Around 324 persons have died so far in Kerala due to rain. The state is facing the worst flood in 100 years.

A house (L) submerged in water in Kerala.(Reuters) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (R) (IANS Photo)

Kerala Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged people to donate for Kerala floods as the situation continues to be grim in the flood-affected state. 

Vijayan took to Twitter and posted details of Bank account where people can donate for the relief fund. He said, "For the people of Kerala, the road to recovery is going to be a long one. Your help no matter how small will be a step to restore normalcy."

The bank and account details where donations can be made for the relief fund are as follows: 

Donee: Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
Account No: 67319948232 
Bank name: State Bank of India  
IFSC : SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08
Account type: Savings
Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram
PAN: AAAGD0584M

Tweet: 

Government of Kerala introduced an official website for donating funds. Check out the website for more details. https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/

CM Vijayan earlier on Friday said that the around 324 persons have died so far in Kerala due to rain. Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years, he added. 

More than 1500 relief camps have been set up where 223139 people have been rescued as of August 17.

