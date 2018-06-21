हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Robbery at residence of judge who convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam; cash, jewellery stolen

According to Surendra Singh, the brother of CBI special court judge Shivpal Singh, he found out about the robbery on Thursday morning.

At least Rs 60,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from the native residence of special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Shivpal Singh. The robbery was carried out at the judge’s residence in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

According to Surendra Singh, the brother of CBI special court judge Shivpal Singh, he found out about the robbery on Thursday morning. He confirmed that the police had been informed about the incident and an investigation was underway.

Shivpal Singh is the judge who convicted former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases at CBI Special court in Ranchi in Jharkhand.

