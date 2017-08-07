close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 21:16
Govt asks colleges to organise cultural fest, quiz as part of 70th I-Day celebration

New Delhi: Rock band concerts and quizzing based on patriotic theme will be organised at institutes and universities across the nation from August 9 to 13 as part of the celebration of 70th Independence Day.

The human resource development (HRD) ministry in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notification asking institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Delhi University to conduct a couple of events on freedom struggle and Quit India movement.

Evidently, the initiative is aimed at infusing patriotism among the aspiring pupils.

One crore students are expected to participate in the quiz from across the nation. Also, the top 10 winners will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A number of rock bands have been identified by the information and broadcasting ministry, and 100 institutions that have adequate space to accommodate at least a thousand persons will be selected. All institutions have been asked to participate in the event," the Hindustan Times quoted a senior ministry official as saying.

He further added, "Institutions will be sent questions related to the quiz and they will organise it within the campus. Out of these, a final selection will be done and 10 students will get a chance to meet the Prime Minister."

Reportedly, the UGC notification also stated that the faculty should be requested to plan guided tours for students to memorials of freedom fighters, places or houses of any martyr from the military, paramilitary and police, who helped to preserve the integrity of the country, in the vicinity of the institution in order to acquaint students about the contributions of freedom fighters.

