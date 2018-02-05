RRB recruitment 2018: 17673 ALP vacancies, 8829 Technician vacancies announced on indianrailways.gov.in, Check openings for 17 RRBs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Indian Railways on Monday announced over 26,000 job vacancies for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. The notification, released by the RRB on indianrailways.gov.in, states that there are 17,673 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 8,829 vacancies of Technician across various regional Railway Recruitment Boards of the Indian Railways.



The application form of the job is available online on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board indianrailways.gov.in. Here are all the details required for the aspirants:



RRB Recruitment Important dates:



Last day for applying: March 5, 2018.



Start of recruitment process: February 3, 2018



RRB ALP/Technicians Eligibility:



ALP Qualification: In order to qualify for Assistant Loco Pilot positions, candidates need to fulfill the following criteria:

1. Matriculation

2. SSLC Plus ITI

3. Diploma/ Degree in Engineering or Course Completed Act Apprentices

Technician Grade 3 qualification: In order to qualify in this category, candidates need to fulfill the following criteria:

1. Matriculation

2. SSLC Plus ITI or Course Completed Act Apprentices OR Diploma/ Degree in Engineering OR 10+2 With Physics, Maths

Each year, the Indian Railways announced thousands of vacancies in their 21 RRB, 17 RRC, RPF (Railway Protection Force) and various metro rail Department across India.

The tentative positions for all RRBs are:

1. Ahmedabad - 164

2. Ajmer - 1221

3. Allahabad - 4694

4. Bangalore - 1054

5. Bhopal - 1679

6. Bhubaneswar - 702

7. Bilaspur - 945

8. Chandigarh - 1546

9. Chennai - 945

10. Gorakhpur - 1588

11. Guwahati - 422

12. Jammu – Srinagar - 367

13. Kolkata - 1824

14. Malda - 880

15. Mumbai - 1425

16. Muzaffarpur - 465

17. Patna - 454

18. Ranchi - 2043

19. Secunderabad - 3262

20. Siliguri - 477

21. Thiruvananthapuram – 345

In order to qualify, candidates need to clear stages of First Stage CBT and Second Stage CBT.

For Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), candidates who will clear Second Stage CBT will undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT).