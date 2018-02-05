RRB recruitment 2018: 17673 ALP vacancies, 8829 Technician vacancies announced on indianrailways.gov.in, Check openings for 17 RRBs
RRB 2018: Over 26,000 job vacancies have been announced
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Indian Railways on Monday announced over 26,000 job vacancies for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. The notification, released by the RRB on indianrailways.gov.in, states that there are 17,673 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 8,829 vacancies of Technician across various regional Railway Recruitment Boards of the Indian Railways.
The application form of the job is available online on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board indianrailways.gov.in. Here are all the details required for the aspirants:
RRB Recruitment Important dates:
Last day for applying: March 5, 2018.
Start of recruitment process: February 3, 2018
RRB ALP/Technicians Eligibility:
ALP Qualification: In order to qualify for Assistant Loco Pilot positions, candidates need to fulfill the following criteria:
1. Matriculation
2. SSLC Plus ITI
3. Diploma/ Degree in Engineering or Course Completed Act Apprentices
Technician Grade 3 qualification: In order to qualify in this category, candidates need to fulfill the following criteria:
1. Matriculation
2. SSLC Plus ITI or Course Completed Act Apprentices OR Diploma/ Degree in Engineering OR 10+2 With Physics, Maths
Each year, the Indian Railways announced thousands of vacancies in their 21 RRB, 17 RRC, RPF (Railway Protection Force) and various metro rail Department across India.
The tentative positions for all RRBs are:
1. Ahmedabad - 164
2. Ajmer - 1221
3. Allahabad - 4694
4. Bangalore - 1054
5. Bhopal - 1679
6. Bhubaneswar - 702
7. Bilaspur - 945
8. Chandigarh - 1546
9. Chennai - 945
10. Gorakhpur - 1588
11. Guwahati - 422
12. Jammu – Srinagar - 367
13. Kolkata - 1824
14. Malda - 880
15. Mumbai - 1425
16. Muzaffarpur - 465
17. Patna - 454
18. Ranchi - 2043
19. Secunderabad - 3262
20. Siliguri - 477
21. Thiruvananthapuram – 345
In order to qualify, candidates need to clear stages of First Stage CBT and Second Stage CBT.
For Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), candidates who will clear Second Stage CBT will undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT).