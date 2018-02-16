RRB recruitment 2018: 62,907 Group D vacancies, apply at indianrailways.gov.in

In one of its biggest recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix in various units of Indian railways.

RRB has released the recruitment notice for filling 62,907 Group D posts across regional RRBs. The application process went live on February 10, 2018, and would be available until March 12, 2018.

Candidates in the age group of 18–31 years of age that meet the educational qualifications are eligible to apply for the posts. Here are important instructions and steps for filling the online application form for RRB Group D recruitment 2018.

Before applying, all candidates are advised to carefully go through the detailed centralised employment notification. Candidates should check the list of detailed vacancies in various RRBs to match the vacancy to their respective qualification in that RRB before applying.

Please note, once the RRB has been selected and registration is completed, change of RRB will not be permitted under any circumstances. Also, candidates should ensure that they have all the required documents ready before starting the online application.

The list of documents required is given below.

Documents required to apply for RRB Group D recruitment

1. Coloured candidates photograph in JPEG format. Image size should be between 20 to 50 KB

2. Category or SC/ST Certificate for candidates seeking a free travel pass for the purpose of examination. Please note, general category candidates would not be provided with this facility. The category certificate should be in JPEG image format of size 50 to 100 KB. PDF document is not to be uploaded.

3. For candidates desirous of applying for the facility of a scribe, Scribe Photograph in colour JPEG image format of size 20 to 50KB is also required

How and where to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018

1. To start, check and go through the detailed notification to check the eligibility details as relevant to your category/qualification.

2. Once done, check the available vacancy pertaining to your educational qualification in respective RRB you wish to apply for. Please remember, candidates would not be allowed to change the RRB selected once the forms are submitted. The details of the vacancy respective to the various posts are available online.

3. After confirming the RRB, proceed to fill the form. Candidates are advised to use their mobile numbers and email-id and ensure that these details do not change throughout the recruitment process

4. To start your application, candidates can go to any of the links provided on any of the RRBs.

5. On the window, click on new registrations

6. A new window would open

7. Select the RRB you wish to apply for

8. Go through the instructions provided on the page.

9. Provide personal information asked for like name, date of birth, father's/ mother's name, etc. along with your Aadhaar card status. Please note, Aadhaar number is now mandatory for recruitment. Candidates are also required to provide their matriculation details like year of passing, etc.

10. Provide your email id and mobile number and click next

11. Confirm the details for registration and click submit

12. You would receive the OTP on your registered mobile number and email-id

13. Complete the registration process and proceed to fill the online application form

14. Upload the documents asked

15. Pay the fee to complete the application and take a print out of the application form submitted

All the candidates are again advised to go through the details before filling the online application form. The RRB Group D online application forms started from February 10, 2018.

The facility would be available until 2359 Hrs or 11:59 pm on March 12, 2018.

The selection process includes a computer-based test followed by a physical evaluation and a medical test. A total of 62,907 posts would be filled by the recruitment process.