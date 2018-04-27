RSS activist Rashid writes to AMU VC about opening 'shakhas' on campus

New Delhi: RSS activist Md. Amir Rashid recently wrote a letter to Aligarh Muslim University's vice-chancellor - Tariq Mansoor, in which he elaborated on why the organisation should be allowed to open 'shakhas' on campus.

Highlighting that it is incorrect to perceive RSS as being anti-Muslim, Rashid has said in his letter that students of AMU must be informed about the work and ideas of RSS. "A wrong perception is being created that RSS is anti-Muslim. They're actually a nationalist organisation. If 'shakhas' are held, students will know what RSS is about," Rashid was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rashid also said that there are several wrong notions that many students hold against RSS and that these are based on wrong information. Having 'shakhas' on campus, according to Rashid, would help in dispelling these incorrect opinions and beliefs.

While Mansoor has not yet replied to the letter, many expect strong opposition to any possible move in allowing RSS to enter the AMU campus.