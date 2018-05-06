RSS, BJP want Dalits to exist at the bottom rung of society: Rahul Gandhi trolls Narendra Modi with video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that their “fascist ideology” is that members of Dalit and tribal community “must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society”.

The Congress chief took to microblogging site Twitter to share a video compilation, showing footage of BJP’s Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde. While one clip was of a news report on Yeddyurappa ordering outside food at a Dalit’s home, the other was that of Hegde saying that “we are here to change the Constitution”.

Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/gX2NwL0q27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2018

The video also highlights a recent incident of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates for the post of constable in Madhya Pradesh labelled on their chest with their caste. It also carries a footage of the Una flogging incident, where Dalit youth were tied to a vehicle without their shirts and beaten up.

Rahul Gandhi has, in the video, also made reference to remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling for review of the reservation system for the SCs and the STs. Apart from this, the latest incident of Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana ordering hotel food at a Dalit’s residence during government’s Dalit outreach programme.

Besides, the video also mentioned, “By diluting SC/ST Atrocities Act, Supreme Court undermines Dalit and Adivasi struggles for dignity…Mr Modi is not defending SC/ST Atrocities Act,” adding, “And now, privilege instead of protection is being written in to law.”

“Why are Dalits constantly persecuted in Mr Modi’s new India,” asks the video posted by the Gandhi scion. Referring to PM Modi, it further says, “His silence reflects the mindset of the RSS and the BJP”.

On Saturday, the Congress president had posted a video titled “Karnataka’s most wanted” on Twitter in a no-holds-barred attack on PM Modi.

Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted". #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/G97AjBQUgO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2018

In the video, the Congress chief challenged Modi to speak about corruption allegations against Yeddyurappa and some other candidates of the party.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, the video questioned if he would speak for 5 minutes on these issues. The video ended by saying the PM could use a paper for answers referring to the war of words between the BJP and the Congress over speaking from notes. Posting the video, Rahul wrote: "Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted". #AnswerMaadiModi"