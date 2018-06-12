हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi? Bhiwandi court may frame charges against Rahul Gandhi

Rajesh Kunte, an RSS worker, had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the right-wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi? Bhiwandi court may frame charges against Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is due to appear in a court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist.

The Gandhi scion had failed to appear before the court last month and his lawyer had pleaded the court for an exemption from personal appearance.

The Rahul Gandhi had landed in a legal trouble for alleging that the "RSS was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.''

The Bhiwandi Court, which is also likely to frame charges against Rahul Gandhi, had on January 17 directed the Congress president to depose before it in connection with the case.

The court, while hearing the matter on January 17, had granted Rahul Gandhi an exemption from personal appearance in response to an application presented by his lawyer and set April 23 as the new date for him as he did not appear before the court on that day.

Rahul Gandhi was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday and, from there, he will proceed to the court in Bhiwandi, Thane in connection with the RSS defamation case.

Rajesh Kunte, an RSS worker, had filed the case against the Congress president for claiming that the right-wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

In September 2016, Rahul Gandhi had withdrawn his petition filed in the apex court challenging the case and said that he would face the trial.

Rahul Gandhi had expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court in Bhiwandi. 

After attending the hearing at the Bhiwandi court, Rahul will travel to Mumbai where he will interact with Congress’ booth-level workers at an event to be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre at Goregaon in north Mumbai. 

At the function, Rahul will launch ‘Project Shakti’, a national initiative undertaken by the Congress to facilitate the party leadership establish direct communication with the grassroots workers across the country.

Tuesday’s will be Rahul’s first public engagement in Mumbai after taking over as Congress president in December 2017.

During his visit to Mumbai, Rahul is also likely to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiRSSMahatma Gandhi assassinationBhiwandi CourtMaharashtraCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close