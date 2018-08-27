RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi for its event in Delhi, says Congress chief ignorant about India

NEW DELHI: After Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) during a speech in the UK, the saffron outfit is likely to invite him for an event in Delhi.

The RSS will be organising a three-day lecture series ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS’ perspective’ from September 17 to 19 in Delhi. As per sources, Rahul Gandhi will get the invitation for the same along with Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechuri.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be interacting with intellectuals and political leaders during the 3-day event. The idea of the event is to invite people from different ideologies for the event.

Giving details of the event, RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar said the Sangh was for the first time organising a three-day lecture series of its chief Mohan Bhagwat. "Bhagwatji will address and interact with a select audience comprising prominent citizens on 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective' in a three-day lecture series," Kumar said.

Kumar said people across the country wanted to know and associate with the RSS. "This lecture series has been organised in this context... Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwatji will present the Sangh views on various contemporary issues of national importance," he said.

Last week at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, Rahul had said the idea of RSS is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

Hitting back at Rahul, the Sangh said that the Congress chief cannot understand the saffron outfit as he does not know India. "The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware... He does not understand the gravity of the situation that's why he is making such statements," Arun Kumar said.

Referring to the Congress president's old statement that he is trying to understand India, the Sangh leader said, "One who doesn't understand India cannot understand the Sangh." He is ignorant about India and its cultural ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is one family, Kumar said.