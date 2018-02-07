Ruckus in J&K assembly over fair price shops allocation

JAMMU : Opposition National Conference (NC) legislators disrupted the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday demanding cancellation of fair price shops allotted by the government.

The NC members stormed near the Speaker`s podium when the House started its proceedings.

They alleged that the state Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Department had allotted these shops to loyalists of the ruling party and demanded their cancellation.

What enraged the opposition was a remark made by CAPD Minister Chowdhary Zulfiqar Ali, who said the list proposed by the MLAs was not acceptable to the people of their constituencies.

Omar Abdullah, working president of the NC, asked the Minister: "If you are sure that shops will be opened in transparent manner then cancel all previous orders."

