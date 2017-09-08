Ryan International School student's 'murder': Bus conductor arrested, 7-year-old was sexually abused, says police

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Friday arrested the bus conductor of the Ryan International School here in connection with the alleged murder of a class II student whose body was found last week.

According to PTI, the bus conductor Ashok Kumar has been arrested for murder of the 7-year-old student of the Gurgaon-based school.

The killer attempted to sexually abuse the 7-year-old school student, the PTI quoted Gurugram Police officials as saying.

Killer attempted to sexually abuse 7-year-old schoolboy: Police. #Gurgaon — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2017

The Gurgram Police had earlier detained at least ten persons including the bus conductor, driver and a member of the school's staff for questioning in connection with the case.

The officials investigating the case had earlier claimed that they were very close to cracking the case.

The body of Pradhuman Thakur, a class II student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, was recovered from the toilet of the school premises on Friday.

The school authorities had found the child's throat slit and a blood-stained knife was also spotted next to his body.

As the news spread, hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school today and protested against the management. The angry protesters also vandalised the school's property.

Hundreds of worried parents later staged protests outside the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office demanding justice for the boy's family and immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

#Gurugram Parents sit in protest at police commissioner's office after body of a Class II student was found at Ryan International School pic.twitter.com/dcsad7l1e2 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

Talking to PTI, Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, had earlier said,"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed the police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors."

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Varun Thakur, deceased's father, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, had accused the school administration of negligence and called his child's death a 'murder'.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially. "I dropped him today at around 7:30 am. He was happy. They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to the hospital at the time," the grieving father informed PTI.

However, Neerja Batra, the caretaker of Ryan International School, said, ''We don't know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child we rushed him to hospital.''

An FIR against unknown persons was also registered.

#Gurugram: #RyanInternationalSchool's class 2 student found murdered in school; FIR registered against unknown persons pic.twitter.com/RzPI4yyPKn — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) September 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took note of the incident and rushed a team to look into the matter.

We have taken it seriously. Our team is already in school to find what happened and to ensure that it never recurs, K Krishan of NCPCR had told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)